Kilgore College Rangerettes perform for virtual Inaugural Parade

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore College Rangerettes will perform in the virtual Inaugural Parade for the Presidential Inauguration.

In a letter from the Inaugural Parade Team, they told the Kilgore College Rangerettes that are “thrilled to confirm” the group will be in the virtual parade. “We want to thank you for being a part of what will be a truly unique Presidential Inauguration and for helping us start this new era with such a celebration!”

The letter continued by saying:

“We have asked parade participants to do a lot in a very shot span of time in order to create a parade submission. Especially navigating the challenges of COVID-19 and assembling your group. But regardless of the challenges, every group has been eager to show what makes our country great, showcasing your individuality with amazing costumes, stunning vistas and enthusiasm. At the end of the day, this parade is not just about a new President and Vice President but about giving people hope that tomorrow can be better than today. We know that tomorrow afternoon Americans, young and young at heart, will gather around their TVs, pull out their phones and devices to catch a glimpse of our virtual parade and they will be amazed by what they see.” The Inaugural Parade Team

In response, the Kilgore College Rangerettes thanked the Biden Inaugural Team for allowing them to be apart of the historic event.

The Kilgore College Rangerettes will be one of two schools in Texas that will participate in the virtual Inauguration Parade.

Cathy Cluck, an AP U.S. History teacher at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas will be honored because of her creative cross country history lessons.

Cluck expressed extreme gratitude for the opportunity and laughed as she considered her three-week adventure, a journey which she jokingly remarked was not especially “thought-out.”

“It was an opportunity to take kids in my class on a ride with me that I wouldn’t have been able to do normally,” Cluck said.

Unhindered by a need to be physically in the classroom due to the pandemic, Cluck hit the road, traveling from Austin, Texas to Williamsburg, Virginia, Jamestown, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Weehawken, New Jersey, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee and finally Little Rock, Arkansas. She stopped at monuments, battlefields and memorials, including the Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated.

President-elect Biden’s “Parade Across America” will begin around 2:15 p.m. That’s when you can see the Kilgore College Rangerettes and Cathy Cluck.