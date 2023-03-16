KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Exactly two weeks ago a Hungarian restaurant in Kilgore closed down after strong winds tore off its roof. KETK spoke with the owners about how excited they are to be back in business.

The owners did not let the weather rain on their parade. The Hungarian restaurant is seating and serving customers for the first time in two weeks.

“We are going to feed whoever comes tonight,” Mike Csabai, owner of Brigitta’s Hungarian restaurant said.

Regular customers like Ben Easley are excited to see the business open again, after severe weather forced it to shutdown two weeks ago.

“Oh, I was super excited, as soon as I said something to my wife and two kids they said, ‘absolutely call our order in and pick it up,'” Easley said.

Strong straight line wind gusts destroying the roof but thanks to the helping hands from a local roofing company they are back in business.

“I’m comfortable for having the roof, and it’s interesting that it’s been two weeks and there’s a storm on tonight, but I’m not afraid,” Csabai said.

The re-opening brought new and old customers needing a Hungarian food fix.

“It was great seeing everybody come out and try to help Mike and them,” Easley said.

“Just saw it travelling by, the food is awesome, (I) really enjoyed it” Logan Kendziora said.

The open sign is lit up once again for their restaurant and the owners said they couldn’t have done it without the help they received from the community.

Brigitta’s will return to their normal business hours starting Friday, March 17.