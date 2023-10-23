KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Kilgore has announced that they will temporarily be switching from chloramine to free chlorine as their water disinfectant.

Officials said public water system customers may notice a change in the taste and smell of their water after the switch happens on Nov. 1. The change will only last for 45 to 60 days, according to a press release.

This change is being made because over time “prolonged use of chloramine coupled with other factors that can affect water quality, such as high temperatures or stagnation of water, may result in the growth and/or persistence of organic matter within the pipes of the distribution system,” the city said.

The free chlorine and flushing of the city’s pipes will help rid the pipes of any unwanted organic material and improve the overall water quality.

City officials are asking for the public to share information about this change with anyone who may be affected but not informed by the city like people in apartments, nursing homes, schools or businesses.

To learn more about the Chlorine conversion visit the City of Kilgore online.