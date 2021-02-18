Kilgore water woes: ‘Prognosis is not good, massive water loss’

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Kilgore is telling residents not to use water because of problems with the city water system.

The city issued a boil water notice.

“The current prognosis is not good,” Clay Evers, Kilgore director of public works, said. “We have not identified the source(s) of the massive water loss that is keeping us from supplying water to the city. Our crews are working diligently and at great risk to locate and repair.

“The optimistic expectation is that we will locate the source within 24 hours and repair it within 48 of that,” he said. “However, we do not anticipate being able to rescind the boil water notice for 7 or more days due to the time it will take to refill the entire distribution system and become compliant with disinfection and pressure requirements.”

The water pressure in the system has dropped to levels that require any water for human consumption to be boiled prior to usage. Please cease using any unnecessary water now,” said a statement from the city. “Do not open your faucets do not fill your bathtubs.”