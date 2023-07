KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police announced on Tuesday that the city’s “Fourth of July Extravaganza” has been canceled after an accident.

Officials said the accident, involved the equipment carrying the fireworks for this year’s show. The band and fireworks show has been canceled, but the city pool will continue to be free for the day.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and we ask that you keep all who were involved in your thoughts and prayers,” officials said.