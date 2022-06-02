TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The “King of Cajun” Jo-El Sonnier will perform at Liberty Hall in Tyler on Saturday, June 11 at 8 p.m. Sonnier is an American singer-songwriter and accordionist who performs country and Cajun music.

He released an album, “Survivants,” this year after the loss of his home from a fire in 2020, according to a release. Liberty Hall officials say that the songs share his life struggles and the 75-year-old is going strong and not ready to retire any time soon.

Sonnier has performed in 32 countries and in all 50 states. He is backed by six musicians which he calls the “Tearstained Letter Band.” His accordion playing can be heard on albums by Hank Williams Jr., Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson, Robert Cray, Neil Diamond, Mark Knopfler, Elvis Costello, Merle Haggard and Dolly Parton among others.

Tickets to the show are $25 and available online here.