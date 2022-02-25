HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KETK) — King Ranch, Inc. has announced their continued expansion of King Ranch Ag & Turf across East Texas, with new stores opening in Livingston and Huntsville.

Each location will reportedly have a 25,000 square foot store with construction beginning this summer. Both stores will sell the complete line of John Deere products, offering lawn and garden equipment, small and mid-sized tractors and hay balers.

Each will also include full-service repair shops and parts. These locations are expected to bring up to 15 new jobs ranging from salespeople and mechanics to administrative staff.

Along with John Deere equipment, the new location will offer same-day pickup for King Ranch Turfgrass. King Ranch currently offers six types of turfgrass, including multiple varieties of each type: Bermuda, Bluegrass, Buffalo Grass, Fescue, St. Augustine and Zoysia.

King Ranch Ag & Turf acquired Jasper County Tractor in January, the sole John Deere dealership in Jasper, Texas.

“When we moved into Jasper, we made a commitment to invest in the East Texas community. These two acquisitions are extensions of that promise.” Lance Hancock, Vice President of Retail Operations for King Ranch, Inc.

King Ranch, Inc. says that the expansion to East Texas aligns with the company’s vision to grow their product line, geographic presence and provide “outstanding customer service” throughout Texas. They added that this investment marks King Ranch’s commitment to the future of the agricultural industry and its partnership with John Deere.