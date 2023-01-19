TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, King’s Academy Christian School announced the death of their Head of School, Dr. Wayne McEntire.

“Please pray. Wayne went to Heaven to be with our Lord today. He will be missed by so many. Please pray for those he left behind,” the school said in a Facebook post.

McEntire started his journey as an educator at age 28, teaching the Bible to high school students in Houston. He was also a pastor and worked in other church staff positions, according to King’s Academy Christian School.

McEntire leaves behind a wife, five children and four grandchildren.