LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday marked the grand opening of the new Kinzie Community Center in Lindale.

The original building first opened in the 1970s, and for decades became an important meeting point in the city.

The community center holds events such as city council meetings, community events and private parties. During COVID-19, when venues shut down, the city took the opportunity to rebuild the center from the ground up so it can be enjoyed for many years to come.

“It’ll be a fantastic facility for all kinds of meetings and groups and weddings. We’ve set up media for weddings and things. It’ll be exciting to see who uses it, who enjoys the building,” said Lindale Mayor Jeff Daugherty.

Daugherty said the building will remain at an affordable price for anyone in Lindale to rent and use.