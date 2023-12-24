PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a call about a home in the Bandera Bay subdivision around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday to put out a kitchen fire.

When PSFR Chief 1 arrived on scene they found smoke and fire coming out of the home. PSFR Engine 1 arrived and they began to make an interior attack on the fire. They were able to put out the blaze but the home was heavily damaged by smoke and fire, officials said.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

One resident had to be treated for smoke inhalation after he reportedly entered the home and saved their animals before PSFR could arrive. The American Red Cross has responded to the scene to assist the residents, according to PSFR.

Gun Barrel City Fire Department and by Eustace Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue later shared a gofundme that has been set up to help the family whose house burned.