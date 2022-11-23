TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kroger is partnering with the East Texas Food Bank and other organizations for their End Hunger Here holiday fundraising campaign.

The initiative kicked off on Nov. 13. Kroger’s Dallas Division is working with the North Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, Food Bank of Central Louisiana and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to raise $1.3 million. This would help them purchase four million meals.

From Nov. 9 – Dec. 24, Kroger customers will be able to donate $1, $5 and $10 during their purchase.

“While one in seven people are currently experiencing food insecurity in Texas, Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan is creating millions of meals annually for our neighbors experiencing hunger,” said Keith Shoemaker, Kroger Dallas Division president. “Our customers continue to amaze and provide uplift to our communities with their generosity, and we are grateful that they join us again this holiday season in working to create communities that are free from hunger and waste.”