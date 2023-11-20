DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas division of Kroger and The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation are holding their forth End Hunger Here campaign from Nov. 15 to Dec. 24.

The End Hunger Here campaign will send money raised to the North Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, East Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of Central Louisiana and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

The money raised will come from Kroger customers who will be asked to donate $1, $5 or $10 to their nearest of the five food banks while checking out.

“While one in seven people, and one in five kids, are currently experiencing food insecurity in Texas and Louisiana, Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan is creating millions of meals annually for our neighbors experiencing hunger,” said Keith Shoemaker, Dallas division president for Kroger. “Our customers continue to amaze and provide uplift to our communities with their generosity, and we are grateful that they join us in Feeding the Human Spirit again this holiday season to create communities that are free from hunger and waste.”

To learn more visit Kroger online.