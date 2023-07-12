EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Kroger announced its annual school supply drive, Backpack Boosters, that benefits underserved students in the East Texas area.

From July 12 to July 27, Kroger customers will have to opportunity to help by donating $1, $3, $5 or a $9.99 school supply kit at checkout. Delivery and pickup customers will also have the option to donate online.

“We want to make sure that everybody has a fair shot at doing their best and having success when the school year starts,” said John Votava, Director of Corporate Affairs for Kroger.

Kroger’s goal for the campaign is to raise $550,000, which could help more than 54,000 students.

When the campaign ends, the school supply kits will be distributed to schools in Kroger’s Dallas Division which includes East Texas, North Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

“Wherever the funds are raised is where the donations will stay, so the funds that we raise in our East Texas stores and the kits that are purchased in our East Texas stores,” said Vovata. “Those will stay in East Texas and go directly to the closest ISD partner in the area of that store.”

Vovata said that Kroger’s goal is to make sure all students are equipped for success.