TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Longtime East Texas broadcaster and KTBB news anchor John Sims died early Friday morning of injuries he sustained after a pedestrian crash in Tyler.

According to KTBB, Sims was struck by a car while walking near Front Street and Bonner Street, and suffered a severe brain trauma.

“We are heartbroken, plain and simple,” KTBB owner Paul Gleiser said. “John was as good as it gets as a radio newsman. But beyond that, he was a kind and gentle soul with a heart to make his community better.”

Sims has been a news anchor and editor at KTBB in Tyler since 1998. His radio career spanned more than 45 years, most of them in East Texas.

“The many people from all over East Texas and from across the social and political spectrum who have reached out to us following John’s accident serve as testament to a life well lived,” Gleiser said. “We will miss him more than I can say.”

Sims is survived by his nephew Tom Stokes, and KTBB said memorial arrangements are pending.