LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Kurth Memorial Animal Services is accepting blanket donations for their pets. They are asking for clean small or medium blankets, such as a throw used on a coach.

If anyone would like to donate, they can visit their location at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin. Residents can stop by from Tuesday-Friday between 12-4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4:45 p.m.

The shelter also has a donation bin outside where people can leave blankets as well. Residents can also drop-off donations at City Hall until March 17.

Some animals are still looking for their furever home. To adopt a pet, click here.