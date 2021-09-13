Kurth Memorial Library to host 3-day book sale this week in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Kurth Memorial Library will host a 3-day book sale in Lufkin at 706 S. Raguet St. from Sept. 15-17.

The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. each day and is open to everyone, even those without a library card.

Hardcover books will start at $1 and paperbacks will start as low as $.25

All of the proceeds will go to support the library and its programs.

In the fall, the library does the Brown Bag Sale, but this year, according to the library’s director Lorraine Simoneau, they will not host that event.

Simoneau said they plan to have another sale in April that is more traditional.