TEXAS (KETK) — Game Wardens across the state of Texas noticed an increase in water-related fatalities and boating accidents.

“Game Wardens patrolled the state’s waterways to ensure boating laws were observed, to confirm vessels had appropriate safety gear and, above all, to ensure that recreational boaters and anglers remained safe,” said Cody Jones, assistant commander for marine enforcement for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

According to Texas Game Warden reports, five boating accidents, two boating-related fatalities and two open-water drownings were reported over the holiday weekend. Additionally, five individuals were also arrested for boating while intoxicated.

Amistad Reservoir and Lake Ray Hubbard were the sites of the boating-related fatalities, while the drownings happened at Lake Whitney State Park and Lake Lavon.

“We are saddened by the loss of life on our waterways, and we keep the families in our thoughts and prayers,” said Jones. “These tragic events should be a reminder of the importance of being equipped with and using the proper safety equipment and taking a boater education course.”