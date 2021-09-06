Labor Day in East Texas: How locals are spending the holiday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – If you’re not working today, you’re probably at home relaxing or enjoying outdoor activities.

A lot of people are spending this holiday weekend with their family and friends. However, owner of the Lake Tyler Marina Resort Brent Allen said he’s happy to be working.

“For me it’s really not work. It’s really a labor of love. I love what I do, I have the best job in the world,” Allen said.

Allen is also the owner of Lakeside Grill, and he said that he’s seen thousands of people come to the lake over the past three days. One of his favorite parts about the holiday weekend is seeing children putting down their phones.

“They’re out playing in the woods, out in the water, with each other, they’re meeting new kids. We like this because it really gets people back to nature, it gets people away from the average stay-on-your-phone-all-the-time,” Allen said.

Allen said he’s thankful to East Texans for supporting his businesses and bringing a great atmosphere to the park.

Among those park-goers is Jack Coghlan.

“Labor day takes a special notice in today’s market because of what it is. It’s Labor Day, we’ve all labored and now we all need to come together, and being here on the lake on God’s green Earth is the best it can be,” Coghlan said.