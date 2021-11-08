Labor shortage taking toll on East Texas businesses looking to hire employees for holidays

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Not only are stores having trouble finding full-time employees, but now they are struggling to hire people for the holidays.

Individuals are heading out now to do their Christmas shopping, and some East Texas businesses don’t have enough employees to take care of customers.

The issue is they can’t find employees to work, and as the holidays approach, this is putting a strain on them.

“It’s going to be critical that we do everything we can to assist folks in finding the necessary labor base that they need in order to be successful,” said Wayne Mitchell, President & CEO of the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber of commerce added it’s good to use all your resources when looking for work or looking for employees. They will be holding a conference call Tuesday at 10 a.m. to discuss this issue with the executive director of the workforce development agency.

Business owners can visit the chamber of commerce’s website here to sign up and listen to the call.