QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – The Major League Fishing (MLF) will be returning to East Texas for the second event of the 2022 MLF Bass Pro Tour regular-season.

The event, called Toro State Two, is going to be a six-day event hosted by the Lake Fork Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wood County EDC, the Sabine River Authority and the Rains County Tourism board.

The event will be held on Feb. 19-24. 80 professional anglers around the world including Flint native Kelly Jordon will be in attendance.

They will be fishing for a purse of more than $805,000 including a top payout of $100,000 and valuable points in hopes of qualifying for REDCREST 2023, the Bass Pro Tour Championship.

The tournament will feature the MLF catch, weigh, immediate-release format, in which anglers catch as much weight as they can each day, while also feeling the pressure and intensity of the SCORETRACKER® leaderboard. The tournament is being filmed for broadcast later this year on the Discovery Channel.

Angler will launch each day at 7:30 a.m. from the Oak Ridge Marina, located at 2949 TX-154 in Quitman, Texas.

Each day’s General Tire Takeout will be held at the Marina, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all launch and takeout events and also encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW!® live stream and SCORETRACKER® coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

The event will mark the second time that an MLF Bass Pro Tour even has taken place on Lake Fork. In 2020, when the Bass Pro Tour visited Lake Fork, the Championship Round was held on Lake Athens after the qualifying and knockout rounds took place.

“Locals are excited for Major League Fishing to return, and to show why Lake Fork remains the best place on earth to fish,” said Lake Fork Area Chamber of Commerce’s Micheal Rogge. “MLF provides a major economic stimulus to our area as the competitors, staff, and fans bring in a revenue that helps keep the lake known as the Jewel of East Texas. With the best fishermen in the world on the best lake, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw the Century Club mark broken. I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.”

Jordan said he expects this event to be a heavyweight slugfest.

“The weather is going to be the key – looking at the forecast it looks like we’ve got a little bit of a warming trend coming. If that water can get up into the 52-, 53-to-55-degree temperatures, this event has the potential to be out of this world,” Jordon said. “The prespawn bite is going to be starting out, and those fish will be hungry and ready to eat.”

Jordon said that prespawn reaction baits would be heavily favored among competitors – crankbaits, lipless crankbaits, squarebill crankbaits, spinnerbaits, jerkbaits and swimbaits were all mentioned specifically as lures that he would have tied on.

“The lake is low – about six feet – and that has the lake fishing differently,” Jordon said. “The boat docks and the grass won’t really play this time around. The key for this one will be targeting the structure – points, ridges, channels, humps and drops, along with the offshore brush piles and standing timber.”

The event will be live-streamed on MajorLeaguefishing.com and the MyOutdoorTV app.