Lake Jacksonville reopens after week of rain, flooding

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Lake Jacksonville has reopened for all activities after a week of rain and flooding.

The lake was closed to all watercraft use on Saturday, however city officials have urged people to watch for floating debris.

Officials also asked people keep watercraft away from boathouses and property that may cause a large wake.

