JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Lake Jacksonville has reopened for all activities after a week of rain and flooding.
The lake was closed to all watercraft use on Saturday, however city officials have urged people to watch for floating debris.
Officials also asked people keep watercraft away from boathouses and property that may cause a large wake.
- Live inside a 70s-era post office for $180,000
- Lake Jacksonville reopens after week of rain, flooding
- Is it appropriate to ask someone if they’ve been vaccinated?
- Study: Nearly half of Texans have cut the cord
- 14 injured, teen dies after fight leads to shooting during “unauthorized” concert in South Carolina