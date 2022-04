POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Parks and Wildlife has closed Lake Livingston Park due to a water system failure.

People will not be able to access the parks or the boat ramps through Monday, May 1. The park will reopen on May 2.

All reservations for camping and day-use permits will be refunded.

Those with questions can contact the reservation center at 512-389-8900 Monday through Friday.