POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Inland Fisheries Division selected 10 new projects to be supported by the Habitat and Angler Access Program (HAAP) for 2024-25.

The Fishing Piers at Lake Livingston was chosen as one of the projects.

The Trinity River Authority (TRA) and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department plan to construct fishing piers at two separate TRA park/boat launch locations, Blanchard Boat Ramp and Patrick’s Ferry, that will help improve shoreline angler access to Lake Livingston.

Both locations are productive fishing areas that experience considerable bank-angling traffic.

Courtesy of Texas Parks and Wildlife

The proposed fishing piers will help improve angler access, efficiency and catch rates by providing availability to deeper water. They will be designed to include guard rails and rod holders. The Blanchard fishing pier will include wheelchair accessibility. Regulation signage will be included at both locations.

A total of 10 plastic fish attractors will be deployed around each pier to increase angler catch.

Nine other projects were selected by the program:

Fishing Pier at Lake Bridgeport (City of Runaway Bay)

MediPark Fishing Pier in Amarillo

Hill at Sims Fishing Lake Access and Habitat Project

City of Early Town Center Kayak Launches

Miller’s Pond Fishing Pier and Pond Aeration Project

Garner State Park Riparian Restoration Project

TreeFolks Reforestation Project

Iraan Riparian Restoration and Angler Access Project

Upper San Marcos River Invasive Species Control Project

“The Habitat and Angler Access Program offers us a tremendous opportunity to support much needed fish habitat enhancement initiatives and shoreline-based access improvements, improving conservation of fisheries resources and quality of angling for Texans,” said Michael Homer, Abilene District fisheries biologist and HAAP coordinator.

The program also supports the restoration of native plants, riparian forests and deployment of artificial fish attractors. It also funds the removal of non-native/invasive species and the construction of non-motorized boat launches for kayaks, canoes and other small watercraft for fishing access.

“We anticipate these projects will be successful for increasing fishing access, expanding and restoring crucial habitat for important fish populations, as well as developing and fostering partnerships with various existing and potential partners who can benefit from this new program,” Homer said.