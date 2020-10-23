Lake Sam Rayburn drowning victim’s body recovered by game wardens

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) The man who drowned at Lake Sam Rayburn Thursday has been identified as Chat Allen Nease, 27, from the Odessa-Midland area.

According to game warden Phillip Wood, Nease was fishing with his friends near Cassel-Boykins Park. As he was loading his boat back into his trailer, he fell into the water and wasn’t seen again.

Authorities started the search for Nease around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. His body was recovered by 5:30 in the evening.

