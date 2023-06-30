TYLER, Texas (KETK) – To help reduce drinking and partying at Lake Tyler the city has put an alcohol regulation in place.

“We’re seeing a lot less late-night traffic at the lake in the public parks area,” said Brent Allen, owner of Lake Tyler Marina Resort.

The new rule means you can’t drink adult beverages in parking lots and at boat ramps.

“It’s not no drinking at the lake because we will always drink at the lake, but just out of respect for drivers and children and everyone, it is nice and safe for this 4th of July weekend,” said Cherish Stone, Kilgore resident.

If you don’t want to drink at places like the beach at Lake Tyler, you have to go 15 feet from the parking lot.

“I do believe that we should put our foot down just for the safety and precaution for others and not just ourselves,” said Stone.

Ahead of the holiday owner of the Lake Tyler Marina Resort, Brent Allen said he is glad the law is in place.

“We have seen a lot larger law enforcement presence ever since the ordinance took effect,” said Allen.

He added that he’s sure they won’t see any problems or pushback but some people still have concerns.

“I feel very confident that the city has a plan in place to make sure that they are enforcing the ordinance,” said Allen.

Families that visit Lake Tyler said they agree with the ordinance and they are just glad they have a safe place to enjoy the water.

“It’s nice to know that, you know, they have our backs, you know, watching over us and keeping these policies in place,” said Stone.

Allen said they want everyone to have a fun and safe Fourth of July and he wanted to remind everyone that if you are caught drinking alcohol in restricted areas it is a class C misdemeanor.