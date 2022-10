SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The right lane of I-20 westbound from mile marker 560 to 558 east of Lindale will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT crews will be on the scene to conduct cleanup from a crash that happened Tuesday morning. DPS will also be on the scene for the accident investigation.