Lanes Chapel begins 7th annual pumpkin patch

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church had their pumpkins delivered on Saturday and began their 7th annual pumpkin patch.

East Texans can expect everything from train rides and face painting to balloon animals and games.

“We’re providing fun entertainment,” Carey Ponder, the train conductor said. “It goes to support all the ministries of the church.

Lanes Chapel will offer the community pumpkins every day in October. The pumpkin patch has free admission and the community can stop by anytime between now and Oct. 31

The pumpkin patch will be open on weekdays at 11 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m. and Sundays at noon.

100% of the pumpkin profits will go to outreach ministries.