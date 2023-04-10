TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Lanes Chapel Methodist Church was out bright and early on Sunday recreating the first Easter sunrise.

Senior pastor Jeff Gage shared the message behind Easter Sunday saying that when problems arise we have a source of strength, someone outside of ourselves to depend upon, to lead us through those hard challenging times.

He said the truth of the empty tomb assures us, God is the greatest power of all.

“We come out here every Easter Sunday morning to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and in coming together at sunrise, it recreates, it takes us back maybe to what it might have been that first Easter Sunday morning,” Gage said.

Gage said the most important part about Easter is the truth of the empty tomb and that nothing is impossible for God.