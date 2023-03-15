TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some of the lanes on New Copeland Road will be temporarily closed Wednesday through Friday due to construction.

Crews are going to be crack sealing the road from 1000 ESE Loop 323 to Amherst Drive from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. if the weather allows.

Traffic control flaggers will also be in the area. Drivers should try to take a different route to avoid traffic.

Residents should also be cautious and aware of the flaggers.

“Your patience is greatly appreciated,” the city of Tyler said.

Crack sealing protects the roads so that water and debris won’t damage the pavement.