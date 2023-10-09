HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A LaPoynor ISD coach was arrested after a phone was found recording in the girls locker room, according to court documents.

Jammie Allen Maze, 44, of Brownsboro, was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence on Sept. 29.

According to Maze’s arrest warrant, cheerleaders found a cell phone in the girl’s locker room on Sept. 26. The phone was reportedly underneath the bench inside a shoe with the camera pointed upward, recording at the time it was found.

The cheerleaders took the device to another coach at LaPoynor ISD where Maze was present. According to documents, Maze took the phone and began to press buttons.

When LaPoynor ISD Police Chief J. Daniels received the phone, it had reportedly been locked with no way of accessing the contents. Daniels took the device for safe keeping until it could be brought to the Child Crimes Task Force for a subsequent search warrant on Oct. 2.

Allegedly, Maze said that he thought the device was his because he had lost a cell phone just like it.

On the morning of Sept. 29, the administration building had been broken into and the phone had been stolen from the Superintendent’s office, according to the warrant.

About 40 minutes before the phone was found, Maze allegedly could be seen on camera looking around the girls locker room and tampering with the device once it was found and brought to another coach.

Maze was booked into the Henderson County Jail and his bail was set at $250,000. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Maze’s vehicle and residence. All items collected during the searches will be be analyzed at a later date.