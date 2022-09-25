KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police said their nightshift made a proactive arrest Saturday night which resulted in the seizure of multiple drugs and a pistol.

According to the department, several large bags of ecstasy, one large bag of ecstasy laced gummy worms, crack cocaine, “some green stuff,” a pistol and a full bottle of Promethazine were all seized.

“One arrested person is residing peacefully at the Bulldog Bed and Breakfast waiting on the judge,” officials said. “If you can’t do the crime don’t do the crime in Kilgore.”