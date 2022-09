TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Groveton Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of a 40 to 50 acre fire in Davy Crockett National Forest.

6 Groveton firefighters, firefighters from Pennington VFD and Apple Springs VFD are all responding to the fire, according to a Facebook post from Groveton VFD.

Authorities say the US Forest Service and the Texas Forest Service have sent bulldozers to assist as well.

This page will be updated if any further information becomes available.