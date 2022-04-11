MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) – A large forest fire in Rusk County has burned roughly 50 acres as of Monday afternoon.

A large plume of smoke was reported near Mount Enterprise around 2 p.m., fire officials say, and the fire was so far back in the woods they were not able to find it immediately. To find the fire, they used a drone.

“We really had limited access by vehicle,” Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said. “We’re using our drone to go up, get a good eye on this fire, see where the hottest areas are and even map it.”

Lindley said that with it being a higher humidity day, the fire is not moving very fast as it burns along the underbrush. There are no homes in danger, he said.

Still, officials urge people to be responsible and not burn until the risk decreases.

“We’ve been watching the weather, and at first we were anticipating more rain, but unfortunately the closer that we have gotten it looks like we may have less rainfall than we expected,” Linder said. “We are going to continue to monitor. Right now, we do not have a burn ban, but if we keep on seeing the fires and we don’t receive more precipitation, we may have to go back and look at asking for a burn ban again.”

This is just one of dozens of fires that first responders have been battling in recent days. Nacogdoches and Rains counties are both under burn bans at this time.