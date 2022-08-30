TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County investigators obtained arrest warrants for five adults relating to as many as 11 burglaries and thefts of materials occurring on Luminant property in Winfield.

According to officials, investigators received information of suspicious activities occurring on the Luminant property. Employees reported having discovered a perimeter fence being cut several times.

Investigators began conducting surveillance to determine the cause and they said it became apparent the cutting of the fence was related to someone entering a large industrial shop building on the property.

The investigation concluded someone had stripped and stolen much of the copper electrical wiring from the building. There was also extensive damage to the HVAC and plumbing systems. Through surveillance and several weeks of investigation, investigators were ultimately able to determine the identities of several suspects they say where were responsible. Officials said the most serious of offenses stemmed from the damage caused to the building. Damages exceeded the $300,000 mark, which is the highest threshold of damages for property crimes, according to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

Having probable cause that a first degree felony offense of criminal mischief had been committed by the group, investigators sought and obtained arrest warrants for five adults. According to investigators, others may have been involved and the investigation is ongoing.

Four of the five following individuals were served with felony arrest warrants and incarcerated in the Titus County Jail on Monday Aug. 29. Luis Ramirez Jr. is currently at large.

25-Year-Old Deny Diaz arrested for first degree felony criminal mischief equal to or over $3000.00

35-Year-Old Perla Gallegos arrested for first degree felony criminal mischief equal to or over $3000.00

36-Year-Old Tracy Galloway arrested for first degree felony criminal mischief equal to or over $3000.00

60-Year-Old Juan Delgado charged with first degree felony and turned himself in Tuesday morning

Luis Ramirez Jr. is at large and wanted for first degree felony criminal mischief equal to or over $300,000.

Titus County Sheriff’s investigators said they continue to determine the identities of others who assisted the group of burglars with the scheme to steal, transport, and sell, copper and other material stolen from Luminant.