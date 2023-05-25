TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Some East Texas residents have voiced complaints as the summer months get closer, including those about door-to-door sales.

“As soon as it gets warmer, we begin to hear reports about people going door to door,” said Mechelle Mills, President of Better Business Bureau.

KETK News spoke with Tyler Police and they said the department is aware of this happening.

If someone comes knocking at your door, the BBB recommends that you call the police if you don’t feel safe, especially if it happens after dark.

“Even if they are legitimate business people, they are not supposed to be knocking on your door that late,” said Mills. “After sunset, they are not supposed to be knocking on your door.

One Tyler resident said he experiences it four or five times a week.

“They try to trim the trees or want to do the yard or want to work on different things, “said Mohammed Araz.

While Araz hasn’t contacted the police yet, he said he’s always keeping an eye on things just in case.

“We keep an eye on who’s coming in and at my door,” Araz added. “At my house, we have screen doors so we kind of keep it both locked.”

Mills added safety should be your number one concern if you get an unwanted visitor.

“In this day and age, you never know,” added Mills.

Mills also said this is a recurring issue usually from April to late September because of the nice weather.