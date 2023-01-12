PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Panola County Sheriff’s office found “additional items” in the northwest area of the county where missing woman Lauren Thompson’s remains were found in July 2022.

Sheriff Cutter Clinton told KETK News that “additional items were located and will be sent to the crime lab for further analysis.”

Thompson went missing from the Rock Hill community on Jan. 10, 2019, at 32-years-old.

Her skeletal remains were found in July by a work crew and they were identified as Thompson’s in December.

At the time of her disappearance, officials said that Thompson’s phone died while she was on the phone with 911 and that she was in a wooded area and thought someone was chasing her.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the case.