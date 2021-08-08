Law enforcement searching for escaped Leon County inmate after pursuit in East Texas

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement are searching for two escaped inmates from Leon County one who is considered armed and dangerous in Anderson County.

33-year-old Kevin Webb and 36-year-old Kevin Anthony Kahler escaped from the Leon County on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Aug. 6, around 4 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office helped the Texas Department of Public Safety after Palestine-based Sergeant Phillip Davis reported he was in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle from Conroe.

Davis spotted the silver 2021 Ford F-150 pick-up truck on US-79 on the west side of Palestine and chased it to the east side of the city where the truck finally stopped.

Davis stopped behind the truck, but the driver, later identified as Webb, then accelerated in reverse, striking Davis’ vehicle and disabling it.

Davis fired his pistol at the truck, striking it several times, according to ASCO.

Webb then fled and drove east of US-79.

Several local law enforcement agencies assisted Davis. Law enforcement located the truck abandoned in a remote wooded area east of US-79 near the old Alcoa plant. Law enforcement did an extensive search, but were unable to find the driver of the stolen truck.

Photo courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

In addition to the truck being stolen, the actual owner reported that there was a .45 caliber pistol in the truck at the time it was stolen. The pistol was not found in the vehicle when the truck was recovered by law enforcement.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said Webb is considered armed and dangerous and that people in the area should take precautions to ensure their safety if they encounter him.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that Webb is an escaped inmate from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Several law enforcement agencies are helping with the search including:

The Palestine Police Department

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (mounted unit, tracking dogs, Investigators and command staff)

The Jacksonville Police Department

The Texas DPS aircraft section

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.