Law enforcement searching for man after attempted child abduction in Hopkins County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement from Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County are in search of a white bald man after an attempted kidnapping.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Sulphur Springs Police Department are searching for a newer model Black Honda Civic driven by a white man with a bald head wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and black gloves with leather webbing between the fingers. Law enforcement added that the man was also wearing a mask.

Officials said the man grabbed a 14-year-old male, getting the child into a car in the Sulphur Springs area. The child was able to escape in the area of CR 4586 and CR 4592 by hitting the suspect in the hand with a rock.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact Sulphur Springs PD and or the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51