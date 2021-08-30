Law enforcement searching for man after attempted child abduction in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement from Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County are in search of a white bald man after an attempted kidnapping.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Sulphur Springs Police Department are searching for a newer model Black Honda Civic driven by a white man with a bald head wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and black gloves with leather webbing between the fingers. Law enforcement added that the man was also wearing a mask.

Officials said the man grabbed a 14-year-old male, getting the child into a car in the Sulphur Springs area. The child was able to escape in the area of CR 4586 and CR 4592 by hitting the suspect in the hand with a rock.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact Sulphur Springs PD and or the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.