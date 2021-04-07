Law enforcement searching for missing 5-year-old boy near Arp

(KETK)- East Texas law enforcement are searching for a missing child near Arp.

Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 22300 block of CR 251 around 8:52 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hayden Wilcox, 5, vanished from a residence at this location. The boy is a white child with brown hair and blue eyes. He could be wearing a red and orange shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies do not know how long the child has been missing.

The Smith County Precinct 4 Constables Office, Arp Police Department, Troup Police Department, Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Overton Police Department and local fire departments are assisting with the search for the 5-year-old.



This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.