Law enforcement searching for missing 5-year-old boy near Arp

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KETK)- East Texas law enforcement are searching for a missing child near Arp.

Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 22300 block of CR 251 around 8:52 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hayden Wilcox, 5, vanished from a residence at this location. The boy is a white child with brown hair and blue eyes. He could be wearing a red and orange shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies do not know how long the child has been missing.

The Smith County Precinct 4 Constables Office, Arp Police Department, Troup Police Department, Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Overton Police Department and local fire departments are assisting with the search for the 5-year-old.

This is a developing story. KETK is working to get you the latest information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51