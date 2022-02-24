ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a scam involving someone pretending to be a part of the sheriff’s office.

People have gotten phone calls and the caller is stating that people have missed jury duty or they have a warrant for their arrest.

Then, people are told to get a debit/purchase card to pay their fees and mail it to a specific address.

Four Signs That It’s a Scam

1. Scammers pretend to be from an organization you know. Scammers often pretend to be contacting you on behalf of the government. They might use a real name, like the Social Security Administration, the IRS, or Medicare, or make up a name that sounds official. Some pretend to be from a business you know, like a utility company, a tech company, or even a charity asking for donations. They use technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller ID. So, the name and number you see might not be real.

2. Scammers say there’s a problem or a prize. They might say you’re in trouble with the government or you owe money or someone in your family had an emergency. They may say there’s a virus on your computer. Some scammers say there’s a problem with one of your accounts and that you need to verify some information. Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes but have to pay a fee to get it.

3. Scammers pressure you to act immediately. Scammers want you to act before you have time to think. If you’re on the phone, they might tell you not to hang up so you can’t check out their story. They might threaten to arrest you, sue you, take away your driver’s or business license or deport you. They might say your computer is about to be corrupted.

4. Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way. They often insist that you pay by sending money through a money transfer company or by putting money on a gift card and then giving them the number on the back. Some will send you a check (that will later turn out to be fake), tell you to deposit it, and then send them money.

Tips to avoid scams

Take measures to block unwanted calls and text messages.

Do not share your personal information with someone you do not know. Legitimate organizations will not reach out to you for your contact information, Social Security Number, or bank information.

If you believe an email or text could be from a real company, it is still important to not click on their links. People should contact the company through their website or by searching their phone number to be sure they are real.

Do not feel pressured to pay a business/someone or respond to them immediately. Anyone who keeps pressuring you is most likely a scammer.

Scammers will usually ask you to pay with a gift card or through a money transfer service. Be on the lookout for these requests. Do not deposit a check and send money back to a person.

You should tell a friend or family member if you are not sure if a scammer reached out to you. Speaking to others could help you realize if it’s a scam.

Report Scams to the Federal Trade Commission. If you were scammed or think you saw a scam, report it to the FTC through their website by clicking here.