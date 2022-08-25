LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – After being sued in January, a lawsuit requesting the removal from office of Angelina County Commissioner Precinct 3 Terry Pitts has been dismissed, according to officials.

Officials said the case was nonsuited, determined to have insufficient evidence, by the Assistant Texas Attorney General assigned to the case.

The lawsuit alleged Pitts committed official oppression, abuse of office and perjury in his official capacity.

The five points featured in the lawsuit accused Pitts of:

An allegation of missing asphalt on the part of Commissioner Pitts

An allegation of perjury as to Commissioner Pitts’ road report

An allegation that Commissioner Pitts violated his oath of office by stopping the implementation of the Unit Road System

An allegation Commissioner Pitts has been maintaining a private drive that is not part of the county road system

An allegation that Commissioner Pitts has been maintaining an illegal boat ramp and a private road on the U.S. Corps of Engineer property

Officials with the district attorney’s office confirmed a request for a criminal investigation was submitted around the same time as the lawsuit. The investigation was then turned over to the Texas Rangers.

A “discreet and limited evaluation” by the Texas Rangers did not discover any reasonable suspicion, and a request for a formal criminal investigation into the allegations against Pitts was denied, according to their report.

“There is no indication that Commissioner Pitts violated any law or that he intentionally or knowingly did so,” the report said.