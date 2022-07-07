NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A woman is suing the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, alleging that they fired her for refusing to delete sales taxes from hospital invoices.

According to a court document, Susan McCollum, former Director of Facilities, discovered in the spring of 2022 that the hospital, which is a for-profit entity, was not paying sales taxes as required by Texas law. Upon directing her subordinates to begin adding sales taxes on invoices, the accounting department subsequently removed the taxes, to which McCollum protested, the document states.

The complaint says that on June 9, representatives with the hospital’s executive board summoned McCollum for a meeting, at which they terminated her employment. McCollum now alleges that she was fired for discovering the hospital’s illegal activity and instructing her subordinates to stop engaging in it.

Most hospitals in the U.S. are non-profit entities, meaning that they are exempt from state sales tax, and at one time, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital was a non-profit hospital. However, in July 2021, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital, LLC acquired Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital as part of a purchase and lease agreement, meaning that it became a for-profit entity and was required to pay state sales taxes, the court document stated.

McCollum has been a citizen of Texas for more than 30 years and had been the Director of Facilities for approximately five years, predating the hospital’s acquisition by Lion Star, the document stated.

According to the document, the hospital was also well aware of their sales tax requirements as on July 14, 2021, the hospital’s Accounts Payable Lead, April Johnson, sent an email to McCollum stating “as of today we are now taxable. Repairs are taxable.”

A few months later, on Nov. 24, 2021, the document stated that Johnson sent another email instructing McCollum and one of her subordinates to exclude sales taxes on purchase orders. McCollum then became concerned as the hospital was not including sales taxes on invoices for items purchased, such as materials, supplies and equipment, despite the fact that the hospital was no longer tax-exempt, per the lawsuit.

After the holidays, McCollum contacted Lynn Lyndsey, the Administrator for the Hospital District, about the sales tax issue. The lawsuit says that after several conversations with Lyndsey regarding sales tax numbers and new W-9 documents, McCollum instructed her subordinates to begin including sales taxes on all invoices and purchase orders.

The lawsuit states that on April 19 and May 25, Johnson sent emails to McCollum’s subordinate, Lyn Fuller, directing him to delete any sales taxes for maintenance purchase orders, to which McCollum was copied. On April 27, McCollum made a formal report to the Texas Comptroller’s Office regarding the hospital’s refusal to pay sales taxes, the document stated.

In May, several hospital executives called McCollum to the lobby to check the visitor log because someone from the comptroller’s office had come to the hospital, according to the document, and the executives inquired McCollum about who the person was.

Finally, on June 9, McCollum was summoned to a meeting with Heartland Hinz, the hospitals’ Chief Operating Officer, Ed King, the hospital’s Chief Accounting Officer and Joanna Pierce, a human resources representative. There, they informed McCollum that she was being terminated from employment, the lawsuit states.

McCollum is now seeking restitution in the form of compensatory damages, back and front pay and punitive/exemplary damages, among others, for being wrongfully fired for her refusal to commit illegal acts.

A call to the hospital was not immediately returned.