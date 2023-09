SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Jail partnered up with Pastor Joe Fauss and the Calvary Commission to perform dozens of baptisms on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that Fauss and his staff work with the inmates tirelessly on ministry and leading people to Christ.