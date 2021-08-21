Leagueville Water Supply Corporation issues boil water notice

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boil_water_mgn_20150327024545

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Leagueville Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice for their customers on Saturday.

Residents should boil water before they consume it and if they are using it to wash their hands and face, brush their teeth or drink it.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to be harmed by bacteria, but everyone should follow officials’ instructions.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” said Leagueville Water Supply Corporation.

People can also use bottled water instead of boiling it.

Officials will tell customers when the boil water notice has been lifted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51