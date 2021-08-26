HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Leagueville Water Supply Corporation announced they have lifted their boil water notice on Thursday.
“You no longer need to boil your water. All samples were in compliance,” said the company.
They also mentioned that water plant #1 on FM 607 is still under construction, therefore plant #2 is providing water for all customers.
People can also use water outside but there are some restrictions.
There should be no outdoor water use during the hours of 5 a.m.-9 a.m. and 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.
There are restrictions to use outdoor water every other day. If the last number of a resident’s address ends in an even number, then they should water on an even calendar day. If the last number in your address ends in an odd number, then water on an odd calendar day.
- Rep. Gohmert calls for Biden’s resignation after Afghanistan attack
- Texas House begins debating elections overhaul bill, nearly 3 months after Democrats walked out
- Leagueville Water Supply Corporation lifts boil water notice
- Tropical Storm Ida: Hurricane Hunters find depression strengthened to storm, northern Gulf Coast in forecast path
- Who can get the COVID-19 booster vaccine?