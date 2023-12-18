PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – A collectable pistol reported stolen more than 30 years ago in Indiana is causing a legal battle in East Texas between a Camp County lawyer and the firearm’s original owner. A judge ruled it needs to go back to the original owner, a World War II veteran, but that judgement has “not been honored,” authorities said.

KETK received documents from the Camp County Courthouse about this case, breaking down what happened and what is next.

“I never thought it would be the fight that it’s become just to get a gun,” said the original owner’s son, Troy Allen.

Troy said his father had a sentimental item stolen from him in 1990 – a collector’s pistol and bronze that he says is worth over $20,000. The search for this pistol, which lasted three decades, finally came to an end last year, when his father went to their local sheriff’s office to be sure it was still on file as a stolen firearm.

“The police officer ran the serial number, and we found out that it was sold by Rock Island Armory in Rock Island, Illinois,” said Troy. “They didn’t run the serial number, so it never came up as a stolen weapon.”

The buyer was Paul Mayben, an attorney in Pittsburg.

The Allens fought in court to get the gun back from Mayben, who says he didn’t know it was stolen. The judge sided in the Allen’s favor, and the judgement required Mayben to return the gun by the beginning of September.

Now in December, the Allens still do not have their gun.

“Rock Island Armory is willing to give the guy his money back. I mean, it’s beyond ridiculous,” said Troy.

KETK was able to reach Paul Mayben through a phone call. He said he rightfully bought the gun, and he is not even sure that the gun was stolen or even the Allen’s property in the first place.

He said, “Bottom line is I don’t think it was stolen.”

Regardless, Mayben said the case was appealed after his request, but the court documents KETK received show that appeal was denied.

In response to that information, Mayben replied it is being reconsidered, but the Camp County Justice of the Peace told KETK the case is being referred to a visiting district judge because, “The judgement was not honored,” he said.

While this is being sorted out, Troy said he is left feeling not only confused on why they don’t have the firearm back, but also frustrated that this is happening to his father.

“You got a guy, my dad, who served honorably in our military, and this is how he gets treated. Honestly, it doesn’t put much faith in the justice system in my eyes,” said Troy.

Troy also provided a receipt to KETK showing his purchase of this pistol, along with the incident report for the stolen gun.