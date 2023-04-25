JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Tristen Stickle is a Jacksonville High School student with dreams to one day become a car mechanic and own his own shop.

Though Stickle is legally blind, that isn’t stopping him from chasing his dreams.

“People have told me I can,” Stickle said.

One of Stickle’s instructors arranged for him to spend the day working at Killion’s Collision Shop in Palestine, where he toured and worked at different areas in the business.

When he graduates high school, Stickle said there’s only one thing on his mind:

“To own my own shop and have my land,” said Stickle. “I want to have my customization shop and body shop and then I want to have my mechanic shop.”

The manager of Killion’s, Davi Ingram, said that after spending only just a few hours with Stickle, she’s confident his future is bright.

“The passion is there,” said Ingram. “His heart is there. [We] saw how enthusiastic he was about each little process. He was so excited.”

If anybody doubts Stickle’s dream, for him, it’s all about moving forward.

“I just ignore that,” Stickle added. “I tell them I know I can.”