TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lemon Yellow Latin Bites in Tyler experienced a card processing error causing them to lose a huge amount of money.

“From Aug. 4 to Sept. 4 for some reason, our point-of-sale system switched to an inactive QuickBooks account,” said Chris Berlingeri, owner of Lemon Yellow Latin Bites.

The owners say they have only been open 10 months, and a hit like this could make or break them.

“It has affected us considerably because we are just starting and we need those funds to keep growing the business,” said Tahidi Perez, owner of Lemon Yellow Latin Bites.

Instead of customers’ card transactions going through, they started being credited back to their accounts.

“Around $30,000,” said Berlingeri.

To help keep them afloat they had to take close to $21,000 out in loans.

“I feel very defeated, my morale was down, and I will admit that I would come close to tears, almost every day for two weeks in a row,” said Berlingeri.

Once they found out, they started making videos on social media in hopes of reaching anyone who may have made a purchase.

“As we put the announcement out on Monday and so far, we have been able to capture about $4,000,” said Berlingeri.

The owners said they are beyond grateful for their customers and the community.

“They started reaching out to us they even have offered donations, like what else can we do, so that really, I’m getting goosebumps right now, it just really gets me going,” said Berlingeri.

They’re now asking that if you made a card transaction during the time of the glitch, to check your statements to see if you have credit, and give them a call or message them to get it reprocessed.