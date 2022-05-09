SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, 16 East Texas school districts requested around $1 billion through bond measures on the ballot.

Six bond measures passed in East Texas. This included Beckville ISD, Bullard ISD, Center ISD, Mineola ISD, Pleasant Grove ISD and Tyler ISD.

The price tag and timing may have lead voters to vote no for the other school districts’ bonds.

“I just feel like it’s the wrong time. We’re getting slammed with inflation rates that haven’t been seen for 40 years and we’re coming off the pandemic. We’re coming off a time where people are cash strapped and this is just going cash strap them more,” said Kenny Carlton, a Chapel Hill resident.

In Smith County, the Chapel Hill ISD bond was worth $125 million to renovate aging buildings, and it did not pass.

Some people who were for the bond agree that timing could have been better.

“I think just the overall price of the bond was somewhat overwhelming to a lot of people.. the way the economy is right now,” said Paul Welch, a Chapel Hill resident.

According to the district, the unofficial election results show proposition a was decided by only 42 votes.

“I think the real losers in the election is the administration not the board is the students and the teachers. We still have the same issues,” said Welch.

In Longview, the district had the largest bond package across our area, costing $229 million. It was broken down into four propositions, each failed with around 60% of the vote.

For East Texans who saw their bonds voted down, they said they’re going back to the drawing board hoping to find a different path to meet students’ needs.

“We’re going to have to regroup. We’re going have to decide how we can do this in a possibly more phased approach and figure how we can provide for our students,” said Welch.