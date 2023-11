TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gamers are in luck; a new board game café has just opened up in Tyler.

The Board Room at 3502 South Broadway Avenue cut the ribbon for their new café on Friday. It’s a place where you can buy, rent and play your favorite board games with your friends.

Photo courtesy of Tyler Area of Chamber of Commerce.

The café will also have coffee, drinks, candy and food. To view their menu, hours and more visit The Board Room Tyler online.